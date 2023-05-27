Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Adele is one of the most accomplished and popular singers in the world today. The Rolling in the Deep musical artist already has one Oscar Award to her name. Adele’s other hit songs include Chasing Pavements, Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You and many others. With Adele’s decorated career, have you ever wondered how a music icon like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Adele’s $58 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

Just a few months after Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, she treated herself by going real estate shopping. In early 2022, Adele bought herself a $58 million Beverly Park mansion. The home was previously owned by none other than Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone originally listed the property on the market for as much as $110 million before reducing the price to $80 million. However, Adele was able to acquire the property at $58 million. But despite the negotiation, Adele’s property purchase was still considered to be the priciest transaction in Beverly Park.

Here are some photos of Adele’s $58 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1994, the home has gone extensive renovations, many of which were made while Stallone was its main resident. Adele’s Beverly Park mansion encompasses 15,401 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The mansion’s interior features Palladian windows, a billiards table, a massive living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a cigar lounge that features a wet bar and a lounge area, a movie theater and spacious office.

While Adele has ample space to relax inside the home, she also gets the luxury of enjoying its lavish exterior grounds. The property’s backyard features a resort-style swimming pool, a spa, a sunbathing deck and several green spaces filled with expert landscaping and towering trees. With the home’s amenities, it’s easy to tell why the Oscar Award winner fancied the home. It seems like the perfect place, worthy of a world class singer.

Adele is one of the most successful singers today, with a historic 18 Grammy Awards to her name despite having released just four studio albums. As a result, she is also one of the music industry’s highest-paid musical artists. Adele has a net worth of around $220 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Adele’s $58 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.