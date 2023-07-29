Arnold Schwarzenegger made the jump from successful professional bodybuilder to big-time actor. He has starred in several successful films including the Terminator movies, Predator, The Expendables movies, the television series FUBAR and many more. Schwarzenegger is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Then he became governor of California. With several accomplishments, have you ever wondered how the actor lives? An Arnold Schwarzenegger house is a place where lots of memories live. This article features Arnold Schwarzenegger's $11 million home in Southern California.

In 1986, Schwarzenegger picked up a Southern California piece of real estate. It was also the same year the Terminator star married journalist Maria Shriver. The couple stayed married until 2011, after Schwarzenegger's controversial cheating scandal was exposed to the public.

Since then, the former California governor has stopped living in the home. However, it remained under the ownership of the Kennedy family after the property was sold to Maxwell and Vicki Kennedy for $12.9 million.

Fast forward to 2021, it seems like the former Schwarzenegger house is back on the market with the Kennedy family planning to unload the property. This time, the Kennedy couple is selling it at $11 million.

Here are some photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger's $11 million home in Southern California.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals.Com

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally built in 1981, the home sits on 1.75 acres of land. The home encompasses 4,177 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

An Arnold Schwarzenegger house has to have some stylistic touches. Arnold's former home features several family rooms, a curved staircase, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sizable dining area, a good sized kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a media room, and a stunning master bedroom with a fireplace.

Fit for a Hollywood star such as Schwarzenegger, the property's beauty extends to the backyard. The backyard features a swimming pool, a tennis court, a footbridge, a sauna, and a garden.

Schwarzenegger was considered one of the best action stars in Hollywood during his prime. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he opted to live in a luxurious home like this one, back in the day. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwarzenegger has a net worth of around $450 million. Apart from an acting career, it's worth noting that the Terminator star also earned money from winning bodybuilding competitions and working as the governor for the state of California.

Although Schwarzenegger no longer owns the aforementioned $11 million home, the Terminator star still owns several properties in the Southern California area.

This is all the information that we have on Arnold Schwarzenegger's $11 million home in Southern California.