Chris Chelios is selling his Malibu, Calif., beach house. It can be yours for only $75 million. And you can see the ocean from a hot tub!

Chris Chelios carved out an iconic NHL career. He ended his playing career with 11 All-Star Game appearances, a trio of Stanley Cup championships, and a Mark Messier Leadership Award. Internationally, he is a Winter Olympic silver medalist and a World Cup champion.

Given Chelios' achievements in the world of hockey, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Chelios' $75 million beach house in Malibu, Calif.

Back in 2003, Chelios was still starring for the Detroit Red Wings. Around the same time, he fancied a Malibu home. The property purchase required the 11-time All-Star to shell out $6 million to acquire the beachfront home.

Fast-forward to today and now retired, people now have a chance to live like the NHL legend. Earlier this year, Chelios listed the same beach house in the market. However, you must cough up a whopping $75 million to buy the property from the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Here are some photos of Chris Chelios' $75 million beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Chelios' former beach house encompasses 3,795 square feet of living space, as per sources. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also contains several eye-catching features. These include a spacious living room that provides an overlooking view of the bay, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a primary bed suite with a resort style bath, and etc.

While the home boasts a solid interior, it's safe to say that the main attractions of the home can be found in its outdoor space. The home contains a private deck with a lounge area that overlooks the ocean. In addition to this, the home also includes a terrace with a bigger outdoor lounge and a hot tub which should allow the new owner to enjoy some fresh air and views of the ocean. However, the main highlight would be its easy access to the beach.

Chelios had a successful NHL career, and the Chicago Blackhawks will even retire Chelios' number in February 2024. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Chelios has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Chelios' $75 million beach house in Malibu.