Colin Cowherd is one of the most popular yet controversial sports radio personalities in the game today. He was awarded as Sports Illustrated's Radio Personality of the Year and Nevada Sportscaster of the Year. Given Cowherd's accomplishments and polarizing takes, have you ever wondered how a sportscaster like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Colin Cowherd's $8.5 million home in Watch Hill of Westerly, Rhode Island.

In 2020, Cowherd signed a lucrative deal with FOX Sports that pays him $6 million on an annual basis. With a good amount of extra money to spend, the award-winning sportscaster treated himself three years later by buying a Rhode Island home. The property purchase made Cowherd shell out $8.5 million. It's worth noting that he even paid in cash, based on reports.

Here are some photos of Colin Cowherd's $8.5 million home in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island.

Photos courtesy of: Boston.com

Originally completed in 1900, the home sits on 1.49 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 5,168 square feet of living space and includes eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Cowherd's home possesses many lavish features. These include a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a nice looking dining area and a sprawling master bedroom.

Apart from a welcoming interior, the home also boasts some notable outdoor features. In fact, Cowherd should have no problem enjoying some fresh air. The property includes a resort-style swimming pool, a covered terrace with enough space for a sitting area and plenty of green spaces filled with various plant life that should allow him to do some gardening activities.

With a relaxing home like this one, Cowherd should have no problems inoculating himself from the hectic lifestyle of a major sports radio star.

Cowherd is a veteran sportscaster who has made some controversial takes in the past. However, the former Sportscaster of the Year has also managed to carve out a decorated career, having worked for sports network giants ESPN and now with FOX Sports. Cowherd has a net worth of around $25 million. As a result, he can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. In addition to this, he should become a highly sought after free agent in 2025, when his contract expires.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Colin Cowherd's $8.5 million home in Watch Hill, Westerly, Rhode Island.