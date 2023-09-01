Colin Cowherd's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Cowherd is a popular and controversial sports radio host who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports. He rose to fame with his hit sporting news show known as The Herd. In addition to this, Cowherd was named Nevada's Sportscaster of the year five times and was named 2005 Radio Personality of the Year by Sports Illustrated. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Colin Cowherd's net worth in 2023.

Colin Cowherd's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Colin Cowherd was born on January 6, 1964 in Aberdeen, Washington. He studied in Ocosta High School. Here, he suited up for the school's football and basketball team. After graduating from high school, Cowherd would attend Eastern Washington University.

Early sportscasting career

After completing university, Cowherd immediately embarked a career in the sports industry as a play-by-play voice for the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Stars. Shortly after, Cowherd earned the position of sports director for Las Vegas' KVBC television station. Here, he was named Nevada's Sportscaster of the year at least five times, according to imdb.com.

Aside from KVBC, Cowherd also worked for Tampa, Florida's television station WTVT and Portland, Oregon's KGW-TV.

Working with ESPN

Given Cowherd's rise to popularity as a sportscaster, he eventually gained the attention of sports media giant ESPN. Based on firstsportz.com, Cowherd raked in $2 million on an annual basis while working for ESPN. Cowherd would eventually work in ESPN's programs including ESPN Radio, the television show Sportsnation, and football show Colin's New Football Show. But among his works with ESPN, Cowherd rose to fame with The Herd.

The Herd often features sports news regarding popular leagues such as the NBA and the NFL. Furthermore, the show also contained some of Cowherd's most polarizing sports takes and predictions. In fact, it also included some of the sportscaster's most controversial sports takes.

Controversial WWE statements

It's safe to say that Cowherd is one of the most controversial figures in sports journalism. In 2005, Cowherd first drew the ire of sports fans after dismissing the death of WWE wrestler Eddie Guerrero, who died of heart failure. Due to Cowherd's statements, he was reprimanded by ESPN, with the sporting news company forced to apologize, per insidepulse.com. However, Cowherd's controversial WWE takes wouldn't stop there. In fact, in 2014, Cowherd once again drew the ire of wrestling fans after saying that it wasn't shocking when the Ultimate Warrior passed away, per 411mania.com.

In addition to making statements on these wrestlers' respective passings, Cowherd also fired shots against wrestling fans. However, years later, the polarizing sportscaster eventually changed his stance on WWE after attending its pay-per-view event WWE SummerSlam in 2021, according to wrestlezone.com.

Cowherd's view on Dominican Republic baseball players' intelligence

Aside from his wild takes on the wrestling world, Cowherd also drew flak when he made an opinion about Dominican Republic's baseball program, regarding the players' intelligence. Not only did this gain the attention of baseball fans, but it also caused Dominican Republic player Jose Bautista to demand an explanation from the controversial sportscaster. Given Cowherd's offensive statements, the five-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year was forced to apologize, per Bleacher Report. In addition to this, ESPN's then vice president of corporate communications Mike Soltys also released a statement that the sports media company doesn't support Cowherd's statements.

Joining FOX Sports

After working with ESPN for several years, Cowherd agreed to take his talents to FOX Sports. According to thesportslite.com, Cowherd signed with FOX Sports on a four-year contract that will pay the controversial sportscaster $6 million on an annual basis. He recently signed a contract extension with the sports network, which will continue to pay him the same annual salary. With Cowherd moving to FOX Sports, The Herd would also transfer to the network channel. In addition to this, Cowherd would also appear in FOX Sports' other programs such as Fox NFL Kickoff, Speak for Yourself with Cowherd & Whitlock, and etc.

Cowherd's fresh deal will keep him in the network until 2025. However, reports say that ESPN will be trying to lure away Cowherd which can pave the way for a successful reunion with the rival sports media firm, per Front Office Sports.

Partnering with iHeartRadio

Aside from being a popular sportscaster, Cowherd also started podcasts such as The Herd Podcast Network and The Volume, which features The Colin Cowherd Podcast. All of Cowherd's programs were launched in partnership with iHeartRadio and Red Seat Ventures.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Colin Cowherd's net worth in 2023?