During his run with the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton anchored the paint for the squad that once went all the way to the 2021 NBA Finals. The Bahamas big man is also an All-Rookie team selection. However, just recently, Ayton was traded as part of a three-team blockbuster deal to the Portland Trail Blazers that featured All-Star Damian Lillard.

Given Ayton's buzz as of late, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Deandre Ayton's $2.15 million home in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

After completing his first season in the NBA, Ayton was named to the All-Rookie First Team. Around the same time, Ayton also picked up a home in Paradise Valley. The property purchase made the 7-foot center shell out $2.15 million. The deal was already quite a bargain, given that the home was once priced for as much as $2.2 million.

Here are some photos of Deandre Ayton's $2.15 million home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Photos courtesy of: azcentral

Ayton's Arizona home encompasses 6,100 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The modern home contains plenty of interior features. These include a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a wet bar, a formal dining room, a fitness center, a game room, a home office, a laundry room, and a modern primary bedroom with a massive walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, some features include concrete walkways, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor bar, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Ayton has proven that he's capable of hanging with the best centers around the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 2018 first overall pick can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ayton has a net worth of around $35 million. With a trade to the Blazers, the franchise is counting on him to become an elite center, who should help the team prepare for life after Damian Lillard.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Deandre Ayton's $2.15 million home in Paradise Valley.