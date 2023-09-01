Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best basketball players to come out of Europe and inspired a whole generation of players coming from Europe to the NBA. He is an NBA champion, Finals MVP, and League MVP, and in September 2023, Nowitzki will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Many would also argue that he changed the game by giving birth to the idea of the “stretch four.”

Given Nowitzki's decorated NBA career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dirk Nowitzki's $5.8 million mansion in Dallas.

After his final year in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Nowitzki started his retirement chapter with a bang after picking up a luxurious mansion in the popular Preston Hollow neighborhood. For the property purchase, Nowitzki shelled out nearly $6 million for the massive estate, which is already a bargain given that it was originally listed for as much as $8.25 million.

Here are some photos of Dirk Nowitzki's $5.8 million mansion in Dallas.

Photos courtesy of: Forbes

Originally constructed back in 1939, Nowitzki's mansion sits on 2.44 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 11,394 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Apart from the main mansion, other structures on the property include a pool house and a greenhouse.

Some of the mansion's main features include an elevator, a spacious living room, a formal study with a fireplace and a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances.

While the indoors are already impressive, the property's main features are its outdoor space. The backyard features a full-sized tennis court, a resort-style swimming pool, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees. Add that to the existing greenhouse, Nowitzki should have no problems spending his retirement doing some gardening activities. Given the home's amenities, Nowitzki also should have no problems enjoying his well-deserved retirement.

Nowitzki is one of the most revolutionizing big men during his NBA career. As a result, it isn't surprising that Mark Cuban and the Mavericks were paying him huge money to keep him in Dallas. In fact, Nowitzki was the focal point of the Mavs squad that won the franchise's first NBA championship. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Nowitzki has a net worth of around $140 million.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Dirk Nowitzki's $5.8 million mansion in Dallas.