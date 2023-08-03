Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is about to get inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 12. When Dirk Nowitzki spoke on his upcoming induction, the Mavs legend got pretty emotional, reports The Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

“I'm going to be nervous, but I'm also going to try to enjoy the stage, looking down at all these amazing athletes. This is only going to happen once in my life, so hopefully I’ll get up there and pause a moment and…wow. I get a little frog in my throat as we speak about it.”

Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki admits that even thinking about the upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame causes him to be on the verge of tears. It is definitely a deserving recognition for the iconic Dallas forward, and Nowitzki has no trouble acknowledging how monumental the honor is.

“I've got family and friends flying in from around the world. Nobody wants to miss this. I mean, this is huge. We’re gonna have so much fun there for a couple of days.”

It is good that Nowitzki is taking the time to celebrate finally being a member of the NBA Hall of Fame. However, he emphasizes that he by no means plans to take his time during his speech.

“I think they would cut me off…Obviously this is an amazing class and everyone wants to share their journey, so I don't want to make this a 30-minute-type ordeal.”

Although Dirk Nowitzki stresses that he has no intention of making a long speech, Mavs fans surely wouldn't mind. Overall, it is a very exciting time for Nowitzki as he prepares to put a stamp on his career and enter the NBA Hall of Fame.