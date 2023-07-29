Elon Musk is one of the most prominent businessmen in the world today, after having founded notable firms such as Tesla and SpaceX. The business mogul also acquired the social media platform Twitter. According to Forbes, Musk is considered to be the richest person in the world, as of this writing. Given that Musk is the wealthiest individual worldwide, have you ever wondered how the Tesla founder lives? The Elon Musk house is a fascinating particularity for a man with a mind of his own. Going inside the Elon Musk home is a different kind of journey. This article features Elon Musk's $50K home in Brownsville, Texas.

Despite having a huge net worth to his name, it was odd that Musk picked up a home in Brownsville which was only worth $50,000. However, given that the home's location is relatively just a stone's throw away from Space X's “starbase,” it makes more sense why the billionaire picked up the home.

Here are some photos of Elon Musk's $50K house in Brownsville, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Moving into the Texas home in 2019, Musk's home encompasses 1,580 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given that Musk works in the realms of business and technology, it isn't surprising that his home contains CCTV cameras and Tesla-branded solar panel roofing. Moreover, the home features a sizable kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances including a dishwasher and a refrigerator, a respectable living room, and a space that serves as the billionaire's sleeping area. In addition to this, the large main bathroom also has a walk-in shower.

Outside the home, the property's backyard also includes a structure that serves as a stay-in home for Musk's security personnel. Furthermore, there's also ample parking space and some grassy lawns.

While the home may seem too minimalist for a billionaire such as Musk, it seems the Tesla founder is leaning more toward practicality. With a smaller home, it is certainly much easier to maintain. In addition to this, the location is ideal for Musk, who wants to cut down on his travel time.

Musk is the richest person in the world, after having founded Tesla and SpaceX. He also shelled out $44 billion to buy Twitter. As a result, Musk can certainly upgrade his main residence whenever he wants to. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Musk has a net worth of around $225 billion.

This is all the information that we have on Elon Musk's $50K home in Brownsville, Texas.