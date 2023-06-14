James Gunn is one of the most successful writers and directors today. He is largely known for directing MCU's hit film series Guardians of the Galaxy. Furthermore, he also made waves when he directed DC Studios projects The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards nominee. With Gunn's accomplishments in the entertainment industry, have you ever wondered how a successful director like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features James Gunn's $6.9 million home in Malibu, California.

Just roughly a year before the release of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he decided to do some real estate shopping back then by picking up a Malibu home from Myspace CEO Michael Jones. The purchase cost the Guardians of the Galaxy director $6.2 million. It's worth noting that the home was also once owned by popular actress Sally Field.

Three years after purchasing the Malibu property, Gunn decided to list the same property in the market. This comes just a year after the known director was fired from the MCU after being in the center of controversy when his old tweets resurfaced on social media. Originally, Gunn listed the Malibu home for as much as $7.4 million. However, Gunn would settle for a $6.9 million sale.

Here are some photos of James Gunn's $6.9 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in the 1990s, Gunn's previously owned Malibu home encompasses 6,802 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features a sizable dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a fitness gym, a spacious living room with a fireplace, an office, and a master bedroom with a dressing room and a sleek bathroom.

If the home's interiors are already great, there's also a lot to love about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a tennis court, a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, a small barn, a mini playground, and many others. There are also plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns, trees, and various plants which are ideal for gardening.

Gunn rose to prominence after writing and directing the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Moreover, he also made waves as a director for DC Studios. In fact, the well-accomplished director would also rise up the ranks to become one of the CEOs of DC Studios. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gunn has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on James Gunn's $6.9 million home in Malibu, California.