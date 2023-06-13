It's been over a year since DC's HBO series Peacemaker Season 1 ended. The John Cena-led series was a spinoff for his character from The Suicide Squad. While a Season 2 is in the works, James Gunn has provided a positive update for the series.

During an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gunn was asked about Peacemaker Season 2. He confirmed that it's still on his mind and will be next up after another project, “No, Peacemaker's coming back right after Superman [Legacy]. That's my next thing.”

Peacemaker is set after the events of The Suicide Squad and follows its titular character (played by Cena) as he is recruited by A.R.G.U.S. and their special ops squad, “Project Butterfly.” Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick starred in the series.

Superman: Legacy — which is about to host screen tests with a variety of young actors — is the first film in James Gunn's DC regime. He recently finished up his stint with Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has become the Kevin Feige equivalent for DC along with Peter Safran. Superman: Legacy kicks off a new era titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” The rest of the slate includes The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently, Superman: Legacy is scheduled for a July 11, 2025 release date. That means it's unlikely that we get a second season of Peacemaker before 2026 at the very earliest. But at least we know Gunn's thinking about it.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.