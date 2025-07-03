Alabama football isn't used to walking into this scenario. The conversation is national championships or bust. But this time the pressure is higher for new reasons.

The Southeastern Conference sent three teams to the College Football Playoffs last season. None were Alabama — but Georgia, Tennessee even conference newcomer Texas made it in. Head coach Kalen DeBoer immediately drew harsh criticism for the Crimson Tide taking a slight step back.

DeBoer will be counted on to bring ‘Bama back to the SEC and national title game picture. He'll hear the “Fire DeBoer” chants loud and clear in Tuscaloosa if the Tide repeats their '24 or digress further.

‘Bama is pulling off the first attempt in winning back fans. Alabama locked in multiple five-star commits for 2026, including Cederian Morgan on Wednesday. They hold a nation-best three five-star pledges for the current college football recruiting cycle.

But fans still need to see the '25 results. Here's the way-too-early predictions.

Ty Simpson will be QB1 throughout the year

This sounds awfully like a Mac Jones scenario here. Loyal quarterback comes in, waits his turn behind heralded prospects, then finally gets the reins.

Except Jones happened under Nick Saban. This Alabama team received the QB conundrum between Simpson and Keelon Russell. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb saw his own QB battle before, involving Michael Penix Jr. at Washington when he was OC.

Simpson earned backing from Saban, though. DeBoer also endorsed Simpson during the spring.

All the more reason Simpson won't lose QB1 duties. Past DeBoer history points to the head coach riding his opening season starter all the way through. Penix Jr. and Jake Haener while at Fresno State never lost their starting QB role under DeBoer.

Ryan Williams will put together Heisman tape

Simpson isn't the trending contender to garner Heisman hype on campus. Ryan Williams surfaces as Alabama's best chance of adding one more winner of the coveted award.

Williams showed samples of his explosive field nature. Scoring a combined 10 touchdowns and averaging 18 yards a catch. Georgia witnessed his acrobatic side during the regular season meeting.

He'll be more immersed into DeBoer's playbook. Meaning he'll threaten to shatter his own '24 marks and spark the Heisman debate.

He's not just following the footsteps of past ‘Bama wideout greats. Williams is playing for the head coach who drew plays for Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan before becoming high draft picks.

This prized 5-star will crack the starting rotation

We've already ruled out Russell. It's also not incoming interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll.

Dijon Lee Jr. becomes the true freshman cracking the starting lineup at some point during the season.

Lee Jr. brings a rare sight to the CB room: A 6-foot-4 frame. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack raved about how Lee has adjusted quick to the college game with AL.com in May.

That means he'll threaten starters and rise as one of the CB options on Saturdays. Lee's long speed, sudden burst and ball skills elevate him to starter.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama, will ease early tensions

We're not envisioning a letdown year this time. DeBoer now knows the culture is different in Tuscaloosa. He'll use season two to further adjust.

History is on his side too. Saban took ‘Bama to the BCS Sugar Bowl in season two. Before winning the national title in year three.

DeBoer also has strong history when it comes to year two. He improved Fresno State's record to 9-3 in '21. DeBoer then went 14-1 and played for the national title in his second season with Washington. He's in his second campaign with ‘Bama.

Alabama will start 3-0 before taking an early season loss to Georgia. But then Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma all head to Bryant Denny. The Tide have a ceiling of 11 regular season wins. Even a snub from the SEC title game doesn't prevent them from joining the 12-team postseason.