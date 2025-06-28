Throughout NBA history, the league has witnessed a number of NBA greats. And unfortunately, every career has an end, and basketball players are no different. But while Father Time has been undefeated, a handful of NBA stars made sure that they ended their careers with a bang. Here is a look at the 10 best final games by an NBA star.

Stats: 6 points, 13 assists, 4 rebounds, +17

Little did everyone expect that Rajon Rondo had played his final year in the 2021-22 season. Suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rondo concluded his career in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, Rondo didn't announce his retirement until April 2024. Although his scoring wasn't there, his smart IQ and elite passing was put on display for the final time. Thanks to his efficient play, the Cavs were able to pull out a 133-115 win.

9. John Havlicek

Stats: 29 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 7/8 FT

Another Celtics legend, John Havlicek played an instrumental role in helping Boston capture eight NBA championships. And for one last time, the 1974 NBA Finals MVP wanted to go out with a bang. Against the Buffalo Braves, Havlicek went on a scoring tear by converting 11 field goals and only missed once from the free-throw line.

Stats: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 33% 3PT

Dirk Nowitzki was a major figure in revolutionizing the stretch four. He's also arguably the best international player to come out of Europe. The 2007 NBA MVP balled out for one last time in a Mavs uniform against the San Antonio Spurs. He registered a 20-point double-double, spiked by two threes before hanging up his sneakers.

Stats: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

Like Nowitzki, Wade's farewell tour also came during the 2018-19 season. Considered to be the greatest Heat player of all time, the three-time NBA champion showed everyone why he was nicknamed The Flash for one final time. Pitted against the Brooklyn Nets, Wade showcased his all-around prowess by registering a triple-double in the 113-94 loss.

Stats: 60 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, +7

Kobe Bryant will be remembered as one of the all-time greats of the game. While a torn Achilles ultimately slowed down the Black Mamba, that didn't stop Bryant from returning to the hardwood. The five-time NBA champion's best years were far behind him. However, that didn't show in his farewell game against the Utah Jazz, where he finished his career with his sixth 60-point outing. Unfortunately, his final game did not come in the postseason.

5. Julius Erving

Stats: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 42% FG

It's a shame that the ABA-NBA merger came during the latter stretch of Julius Erving's career. Nonetheless, Erving was still as effective at the NBA level, including his strong final outing. Although the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 1987 NBA playoffs, Erving's gallant effort gave the Sixers a fighting chance in Game 5.

Stats: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 50% 3PT

Reggie Miller was way ahead of his time. Miller was a lethal 3-point shooter in an era when the 3-point revolution had yet to take over the league. The former Pacers star made sure to end his career with a bang. Facing elimination against the Detroit Pistons, Miller did the best he could by going 11-of-16 from the field overall and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, his 27-point outing was spoiled by the Detroit Pistons, who advanced after a 79-88 win in Game 6.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Stats: 23 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 56% FG

Wilt Chamberlain is famous for stuffing the stat sheet and breaking various records. Besides, this is a superstar who once scored 100 points in a single game. However, even a great player like Chamberlain eventually decides to call it a career. But before doing so, Chamberlain had one last dominant outing. Facing elimination against the New York Knicks in the 1973 NBA Finals, Chamberlain dropped a monster 20-20 game. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to rescue the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost 102-93.

2. Bill Russell

Stats: 6 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, 29% FG

Bill Russell was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics squad that mounted a dynasty. And in Russell's final game as a player, he certainly did just enough to secure his 11th NBA title. Although it was a bad scoring night, going 2-of-7 from the field, Russell controlled the boards and protected the rim with aggression. By doing the dirty work, the Celtics escaped Game 7 with a 108-106 win over the Lakers in the 1969 NBA Finals. It was a fitting end to Russell's illustrious career.

1. David Robinson

Stats: 13 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks, 75% FG

Widely known as The Admiral, David Robinson was pretty much a major piece in turning around the San Antonio Spurs as a franchise. As a result, it's easy to see why he was well-loved by the franchise. And even if he was already 37 years old, Robinson certainly emptied his tank at the best time possible. He finished with an efficient double-double in the championship-clinching Game 6 victory in the 2003 NBA Finals. Like Russell, it was a perfect storybook ending for the San Antonio great.