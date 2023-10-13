Jrue Holiday is one of the best guards in the NBA. He is a two-time All-Defensive Second team selection, a two-time All-Star, and an NBA champion.

Given Holiday's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jrue Holiday's $1.7 million home in Metairie, LA.

Given that Holiday played seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, it isn't surprising that the newly acquired Celtics guard also has a home in the area. Back in 2013, when Holiday was still playing for the Pelicans, the two-time All-Star picked up the Metairie home. The property purchase made him shell out $1.3 million.

Here are some photos of Jrue Holiday's $1.7 million home in Metairie.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally completed in 2006, Holiday's home encompasses 5,375 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, which should be more than enough room for Holiday, his wife, Lauren Holiday, and their two children. Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a game room with a pool table, and a master bedroom with a decent walk-in closet. Furthermore, Holiday should also have no problems housing his cars with the home's three-car garage.

While the home's interior is already impressive, Holiday should also have no problems getting some fresh air. The property's backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening. Furthermore, the home also contains a good-sized balcony that should allow Holiday to enjoy the view of his home's backyard.

Holiday has carved out a respectable career in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion can afford to live in a respectable home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holiday has a net worth of around $30 million.

Just recently, Holiday made headlines after the Bucks traded one of their 2021 championship pieces. The Bucks shipped Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, as part of the three-team blockbuster trade that landed All-Star Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jrue Holiday's $1.7 million home in Metairie.