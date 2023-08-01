At his peak, Kemba Walker has shown that he can be a baller, especially in his prime for the Charlotte Hornets. He was a four-time All-Star, who once made the All-NBA team. In fact, he is perhaps the Hornets' greatest player in franchise history.

But despite his efforts, Walker hasn't been able to sign with a team in the NBA for the 2023-24 season. In fact recently, Walker signed with AS Monaco of the Euroleague. But given Walker's basketball talent, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kemba Walker's $11.25 million former mansion in Brookline, Mass.

Back in 2019, Walker had just wrapped up a solid stint with the Hornets. Fresh from a season that saw him make the All-NBA Third Team, Walker attracted the interest of several NBA teams, particularly the Boston Celtics.

As a free agent, the All-NBA team selection joined the Celtics. While doing so, it wasn't surprising that Walker also picked up a home in the area. Fancying a Brookline mansion, the four-time All-Star shelled out $11.25 million from his pockets.

Two years later, Walker would depart the Celtics and play for the New York Knicks before switching to a Dallas Mavericks uniform. Now no longer with the Celtics, Walker sold his Massachusetts property for an undisclosed amount. Fast forward to today, it seems like Walker's former estate has returned to the market, this time for rent. One just needs to cough up $70,000 on a monthly basis to live like an NBA All-Star.

Here are some photos of Kemba Walker's $11.25 million former mansion in Brookline.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2019, Walker's former home sits on 1.5 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 9,592 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The mansion features a pair of grand staircases at the entrance, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a formal dining room, several indoor lounge areas, a library, a family room, and a master bed suite with an enormous walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.

Most of the property's features are inside the home. As a result, there isn't much outdoor space. In fact, most of the backyard is taken up by a large driveway leading to the garage. Furthermore, there are also some green spaces, which could be used for planting.

Walker was once a rising point guard. As a result, it isn't surprising that he could afford to live in a luxurious mansion like this one. Although he no longer plays in the NBA, Walker will still earn a solid paycheck in the Euroleague. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Walker has a net worth of around $20 million, which has remained consistent over the last couple years.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kemba Walker's $11.25 million former mansion in Brookline.