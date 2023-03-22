Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is penciled to be the next face of the NBA in the near future. Despite being only 24 years old, Doncic’s all-around skills have been unmatched. Moreover, he also has four All-Star appearances to his name. With a bright future ahead of him, have you ever wondered how an NBA superstar like Doncic lives?

This article features Luka Doncic’s $2.7 million mansion in Dallas, Texas.

After proving to NBA fans that he was as good as advertised, in 2020, Doncic made his intentions clear to Mavericks fans that he’ll stay with the franchise for the long haul. The Slovenian sensation proved that by acquiring a Preston Hollow mansion in Dallas that cost Doncic $2.7 million.

Built and designed in 1984, the 5,225-square-foot property was originally owned by an architect named Hardy McCullah. In 2017, the property was expanded and improved by John Huffman, the owner of JH Design + Build.

Here are some photos of Luka Doncic’s $2.7 million mansion in Dallas, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Situated in just less than an acre lot, Doncic’s $2.7 million mansion features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It contains a four-car garage, a garden with a swimming pool, large windows for a great ambiance and natural lighting, and a pavilion. Moreover, outside the home, Doncic also has plenty of room to cook up some barbecue while watching a movie through a projection screen.

It was a home fit for the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise which makes him feel at home, despite being far away from his home country of Slovenia. In addition to the amenities, Doncic should have no trouble looking for any help or guidance given that his boss, Mark Cuban just lives five minutes away from his abode.

Given that Doncic is projected to be a generational star, there’s no question that the Mavericks star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doncic’s net worth is around $25 million. As we all know, his earnings stem from his NBA paychecks and endorsement deals. In fact, during the 2022 offseason, Doncic earned a five-year contract extension with the Mavericks that will pay him $207 million. The Mavericks are hoping Doncic will lead them to their second championship.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Luka Doncic’s $2.7 million mansion in Dallas, Texas.