The Dallas Mavericks are getting some good news for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic is returning to the lineup after missing the last five games, according to the Mavs’ official PR.

‘Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) all remain questionable.’

Luka Doncic has missed the last five games, and with Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. also dealing with injuries, they needed Doncic to return as soon as possible.

Doncic last played on March 9 against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 15 points before leaving the game with the injury. Since then, the Mavs have gone 2-3 with all three losses coming to the Memphis Grizzlies, who played all three games without star guard Ja Morant as he served a suspension.

Dallas has eagerly been waiting for Doncic to return, and they enter Wednesday’s game with a 36-36 record, tied for 7th in the Western Conference, and currently in the middle of the play-in conversation.

The Mavs then have two games against the Charlotte Hornets to end the weekend, so they have a chance to make up some ground in the standings and sneak into the top-6.

In Doncic’s absence, Josh Green has emerged as a scoring threat, and he scored 20 or more in three straight games before scoring just 21 combined over the past two. Nonetheless, Luka Doncic is making his return for the Mavs against Stephen Curry and the Warriors on. Wednesday night.