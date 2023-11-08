After Michael Malone became the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, he sold his home in Granite Bay, Calif. Here's your chance to check it out!

Michael Malone made waves in the NBA after coaching the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA championship in 2023. The two-time All-Star Game head coach certainly deserves his flowers after sticking it through with the Nuggets' original core.

Given Malone's coaching success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Malone's $1.265 million former home in Granite Bay, Calif.

Fresh from being the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA, Malone was offered a head-coaching job for the Sacramento Kings. With Malone happily accepting it, he also decided to pick up a home in Granite Bay. The property purchase made Malone shell out $1.24 million.

But a little over a season later, Malone was fired by the Kings. With no reason to stay in Sacramento, Malone opted to let go of his Granite Bay property.

The NBA champion coach listed the home in the market with an asking price of $1.3 million. He ended up selling it for $1.265 million, which was still a profitable sale for him and Malone's wife, Jocelyn Malone.

Here are some photos of Michael Malone's $1.265 million former home in Granite Bay.

Photos courtesy of: KCRA

Originally constructed in 1995, Malone's former home sits on a half-an-acre plot of land. The home itself encompasses 4,891 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The home contains several features fit for a champion coach like Malone. These features include a decent living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a wine cellar, a study room, a minimalist dining room, and a good-sized primary bedroom.

Outdoors, the home contains a swimming pool with a lounge area. Furthermore, the backyard is easily walkable with its concrete walkways. The property has plenty of green spaces, making it ideal for some gardening activities.

Malone established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA after leading the Nuggets to an NBA championship earlier this year. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Malone has a net worth of around $8 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Malone's $1.265 million former home in Granite Bay.