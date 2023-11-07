Michael Malone is the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. Let's get to know Michael Malone's wife Jocelyn Malone.

Michael Malone's wife is Jocelyn Malone. After an uneventful coaching stint with the Sacramento Kings, Malone has successfully emerged as one of the best coaches in the NBA. Earlier this year, Malone led the charge from the sidelines in guiding the Nuggets to their first NBA championship.

It was also the two-time All-Star Game coach's first NBA title conquest, which has helped Malone build a net worth of $8 million. But while Mike has found a lot of success in Denver, beside him is a woman who consistently supports him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Michael Malone’s wife Jocelyn Malone.

Who is Jocelyn Malone?

Michael Malone's wife is Jocelyn Malone. Jocelyn Malone, who was formerly known as Jocelyn Anne Cole, was born on May 21, 1974, in Canterbury, N.H.

She attended Belmont High School. After completing high school, Malone would go on to enroll at Providence College.

Jocelyn Malone's college volleyball career

While at Providence College, Malone suited up for the women's volleyball team for four seasons, based on her profile. While playing for the Friars, Malone registered an all-time school record of 346 blocks. With Malone on the squad, the Friars' women's volleyball club posted a 84-52 win-loss card.

After completing college in 1996, instead of pursuing a career in volleyball, Malone decided to become a schoolteacher, despite having a relatively successful college stint as per sources. However, no details are known as to which school the Malone matriarch taught.

Jocelyn Malone's marriage with Michael Malone

Two years after graduating from college, the couple would share their vows and tie the knot. Since tying the knot, the couple has been going stronger than ever. In fact, the Nuggets coach's wife can be seen supporting her husband during the games of the Denver Nuggets.

Back in 2020, the NBA mounted a bubble to continue the NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Families of NBA coaches were barred from entering the bubble in order to prevent an outbreak.

One of the coaches that opposed the ruling was Michael, who was not afraid of speaking out against the NBA's imposed protocols. But more importantly, it revealed how much the Nuggets head coach missed his wife Jocelyn and his family. In addition to this, this only showed the difficulty the NBA players, coaches, and staff were experiencing inside the bubble.

In an interview, according to Sportskeeda, Malone voiced out his thoughts during Day No. 60 of the NBA Bubble by saying “I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here.”

The couple is extremely close to each other to the point that Jocelyn hasn’t been afraid to playfully tease her husband. In fact, during the 2022-2023 season, the Malone matriarch roasted her husband through a text for failing to come away with victories while clinching the pole position in the Western Conference. Michael would play along to his wife’s message while revealing it to the media.

After an uncharacteristic 124-103 defeat against the Houston Rockets, the reigning NBA champion coach spoke with the media and claimed that there would be no celebration in the Malone household while saying “‘[She told me] it would’ve been a lot better if you guys got it with a win. She’s my ex-wife now.”

The Malone household

Currently, the Malones have two daughters together, namely Bridget and Caitlin. Caitlin attended Mountain Vista High School. Since 6 years old, she has been playing volleyball, like her mother.

After graduating, she would showcase her wares at Elevation Volleyball Club 17 Peak. During her free time, she spends time with her friends and family. This should indicate that the Malone household is a tight-knit family.

The Malone family once publicly shared their concerns over a shooting held at STEM school located in Highlands Ranch. Although Malone admitted that his daughters don’t attend the same school, the terrifying incident was too close for comfort.

Moreover, the family personally knew people who were affected by the shooting. But more importantly, although the girls were safe from the shooting, he couldn’t help but voice out that students were never meant to be dealing with shooting outbreaks.

In an interview with ESPN, Mike emotionally said “The thing that makes you angry is that she's telling me how scared my daughters are in their schools, texting her, because they don't know what's going on — it's a lockout. Where's this shooter? Is it at our school? Some other school? The kids go to school, they should be going to school to learn, have fun, be with their friends. Not worry about an active shooter. … It's just frustrating, and it gets you angry because it hits home. And that's how I felt today.”

Earlier this year, after winning the 2023 NBA championship, Malone didn't forget to thank his family that included his parents, wife, and children. While the Malone family had plenty to celebrate, they also mourned together for the passing of former NBA coach Brendan Malone, the father of the current Nuggets coach.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Malone’s wife Jocelyn Malone.