Mikal Bridges is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Furthermore, it seems like he is ready to showcase his talents on the international stage after deciding to play for Team USA for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. With Bridges' rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a budding basketball star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Mikal Bridges' $6.88 million former mansion in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Earlier this year, Bridges found himself traded just before the trade deadline of the 2022-23 season. The blockbuster trade saw the Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant while sending Bridges and Suns teammates Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Brooklyn.

Now with the Nets, it made sense for Bridges to unload his Arizona mansion. As a result, Bridges listed his former primary residence with an asking price of $7 million.

A Wyoming company negotiated down to a $6.68 million purchase. Bridges still enjoyed a profit of about $680,000. Back in 2021, when he helped the Suns make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, Bridges bought the property for around $6 million.

Here are some photos of Mikal Bridges' $6.68 million former mansion in Paradise Valley.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2020, the Arizona estate encompasses 7,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion features a spacious living room, a sleek kitchen, a sizable dining area, a game room with a pool table, and a master bedroom that features a nice bathroom.

While the home's interior is already impressive, the same can be said for the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, a patio, a hot tub, and much more. The property also includes plenty of green spaces with mature trees surrounding it.

Bridges was a key player in the Suns' rotation en route to their Finals run in 2021. As a result, he landed a lucrative four-year, $90 million contract extension that allowed him to splurge on the Paradise Valley mansion. Now that he's set to be a major player for the rebuilding Nets, the sky's the limit for the budding NBA star. As per Fresherslive, Bridges has a net worth of around $10 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mikal Bridges' $6.68 million former mansion in Paradise Valley.