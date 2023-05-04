Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Mike Brown is one of the most decorated coaches in the NBA today. He has won two Coach of the Year Awards. Moreover, he once stirred a LeBron James Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals. Sixteen years later, Brown would play an instrumental role from the sidelines to help the Sacramento Kings end their long playoff drought. Given Brown’s accomplishments in the league, have you ever wondered how the two time Coach of the Year winner lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mike Brown’s former $1.7 million mansion in Westlake, Ohio.

After several successful seasons with the Cavaliers organization, Brown was eventually fired by owner Dan Gilbert in an attempt to convince LeBron James to stay in Cleveland. As we all know, James left the Cavs to form the Big Three in Miami. Brown would go on to coach a disappointing Los Angeles Lakers before finding his way back to Cleveland. With a return stint, Brown purchased a 7,500 square foot home in Westlake, Ohio. For the acquisition, Brown shelled out $1.9 million in 2013. However after Brown was fired for the second time by the Cavs organization, due to poor performance amidst the rebuilding phase, the Coach of the Year winner listed the Westlake mansion on the market for $2.4 million. But without any takers, Brown eventually settled with a $1.7 million sale in 2017. The sale resulted in a loss for the two time Coach of the Year.

Here are some photos of Mike Brown’s former $1.7 million mansion in Westlake, Ohio.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Brown’s 7,500 square foot mansion includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property features high ceilings, a modern kitchen, two office rooms, a movie theater, a wet bar, a game room, and a master bedroom with a fireplace and a sleek bathroom with two walk-in closets. The master bedroom probably didn’t have a problem for Brown in housing his large eye-glass collection.

Outside the home, the property includes a backyard with a swimming pool, party pavilion, an outdoor kitchen, and many other features. After winning the 2022-2023 Coach of the Year Award, his second time winning, Brown can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brown’s former $1.7 million mansion in Westlake, Ohio.