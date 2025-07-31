Gilbert Arenas made the headlines recently after he was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion that Arenas owned. He was eventually released, but before that, a few people had some things to say about his arrest, one that included Kwame Brown.

If nobody knows, Brown and Arenas have years of going back and forth with each other, and there was no way that the former NBA center was going to let this moment pass without saying something. Brown hopped on YouTube and went on a rant about Arenas.

“I told people one thing, I said, ‘this n—- is a stupid motherf—–, he’s going to self-sabotage. He’s a dummy. And look at this stupid motherf—–,” Brown said.

“You’re facing fifteen years, five years on each charge, right? But your dumba– was playing cards with the Israeli Mob,” Brown continued. “So now you’re going to have to make a decision. You can’t snitch, because your dumba– said you’re ‘No Chill Gil’ so you can’t chill. You've got to fight this one out.”

Brown then went on to talk about Gil's Arena, and more specifically, Nick Young, claiming that Arenas has gotten him in trouble several times in his life.

“You f—– up Swaggy P’s career the first time,” Brown said. “Swaggy P could’ve been a better basketball player than you. You were a dumba– veteran, and you f—– up Swaggy P’s career. Now you've done f—– up Swaggy P’s second career.

It's safe to say, Brown was having a field day while Arenas was in jail.

Gilbert Arenas arrested for alleged illegal gambling business

Arenas was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. Five other defendants were also arrested.

According to the indictment, from September 2021 to July 2022, Arenas and the other defendants built an illegal gambling business. Arenas decided to rent out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games.

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025

Later in the day, Arenas was released, made a video of himself dancing in excitement with the caption saying “Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house' Wasnt apart.”

Arenas will most likely have more to say about the situation whenever he can.