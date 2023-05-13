Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Naomi Osaka is one of the best tennis players in the world. In fact, she has ruled several tilts including the Australian Open and the US Open. With Osaka’s achievements in her tennis career, have you ever wondered how a world-class athlete like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Naomi Osaka’s $8.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same year Osaka ruled the Australian and French Open, she treated herself buy buying a 3,143 square foot home in Los Angeles. The purchase cost Osaka $6.9 million. It’s worth noting that Osaka acquired the property from Jonas Brothers’ hit singer Nick Jonas.

Three years later, when the tennis star fell short in her US Open campaign, Osaka would list the same property for $8.7 million. Furthermore, it would be tech-entrepreneur Milun Tesovic who would take the Los Angeles home off the hands of Osaka.

Here are some photos of Naomi Osaka’s $8.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1956, Osaka’s previously owned 3,143-square-foot home would be rebuilt in 2016. The Los Angeles home now includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, the newly built home features high ceilings, a living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with appliances, a fitness gym, and many others.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, green spaces for gardening, and spectacular views of the hills surrounding the property. With the home’s amenities, it was ultimately a perfect place for the international tennis star to unwind from the grueling demands of a world-class athlete like Osaka.

Osaka is one of the most decorated tennis players today. As a result, it isn’t a surprise she’s also a highly-paid athlete. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Osaka has a net worth of around $45 million. Aside from earning paychecks from her successful tennis career, she also earns from lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Nissan, Google, Panasonic, and many others.

Although Osaka no longer owns the $8.7 million Los Angeles home, she still has other properties including a $6.3 million home in San Fernando Valley. The San Fernando Valley estate’s previous owner was pop star Nick Lachey.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Naomi Osaka’s $8.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.