Naomi Osaka recently announced she’s withdrawing from the upcoming 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Sunday. Well, it’s now confirmed why she made the decision. The three-time Grand Slam champion posted on Twitter Wednesday and said she’s pregnant. That will rule Osaka out until 2024.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Naomi Osaka said.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually,” she added.

Osaka is eyeing a return to the court in the 2024 Aussie Open next January, which seems realistic. She’s been dating rapper Cordae, who is reportedly the father of their child. It’s been a whirlwind few years for the 25-year-old Osaka, dealing with mental health issues and withdrawing from several competitions. With a year away from the court, perhaps it will help her find her love for the game again and come back stronger than ever.