Quin Snyder is one of the best NBA coaches. He took over a dysfunctional Utah Jazz team and led a revamped group to several playoff appearances. He was once selected as an All-Star Game head coach. Although he eventually left his post as head coach for the Jazz, Snyder is now manning the bench for the Atlanta Hawks. Given Snyder's success in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a coach like him lives? Quin Snyder can't afford to make tactical errors, but the man can afford a distinctive place to spread out and enjoy the fruits of his work. The Quin Snyder farmhouse is one of a kind. This Quin Snyder home is different from the homes of other high-profile figures. This article features Quin Snyder's $12.8 million farmhouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Snyder coached the Jazz for eight seasons. As a result, it isn't surprising that the head coach picked up a home in the city. However, in 2022, Snyder stepped down from the Jazz' head coaching spot after another early playoff exit. The All-Star coach decided at the time to move on from his Salt Lake City estate. What once was the Quin Snyder home was listed on the market with an asking price of just below $12.8 million.

Here are some photos of Quin Snyder's $12.8 million farmhouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2018, Snyder's massive home encompasses 12,383 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The Quin Snyder farmhouse features an enormous living room, tall ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a spacious library, a wine cellar, a game room, a recreation area, an indoor lounge, a bar, an elevator, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fireplace.

Outside the Quin Snyder home, there's also a lot to like about the backyard. It features an outdoor lounge area, an infinity edge saltwater swimming pool inclusive of a waterfall, a putting green, a pickleball court with a mini basketball court, an outdoor dining area, an outdoor kitchen, and many more.

Snyder is a relatively successful coach in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a luxurious home such as this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Snyder has a net worth of around $7 million. Although no longer a coach of the Utah Jazz, Snyder will have his hands full as he tries to power the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks to a potential championship run.

This is all the information that we have on Quin Snyder's $12.8 million farmhouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.