Scottie Pippen is one of the best players in NBA history, forming an all-time duo with Michael Jordan that led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. He is a seven time All-Star, seven time All-NBA selection and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Given Pippen's gaudy achievements in basketball, have you ever wondered how a star athlete like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Scottie Pippen's $2 million former mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb just north of Chicago.

Back in the 2003-2004 season, Pippen played his final year in the NBA, returning to the Bulls after stints with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. Given his history in Chicago, it isn't surprising Pippen decided to purchase a home near the Windy City. The property cost him $2.23 million. Pippen put the house up for sale in 2016 with an asking price of $3 million, but ultimately sold it for $2 million after it sat on the market for several years.

Here are some photos of Scottie Pippen's $2 million mansion in Highland Park, Ill

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Pippen's former property spreads across 2.6 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home contains several impressive features. These include tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a formal dining room, an indoor basketball court, a movie theater and a master bed suite with a luxe bath.

While most of the highlights of the mansion are found indoors, the property also boasts a spectacular outdoor space. The backyard features an outdoor patio with a coffee area, an enormous swimming pool with a spa and plenty of green spaces filled with landscaped lawns and various trees.

Pippen was a global star during his prime, teaming with Jordan to lead the Bulls' 1990s dynasty. As a result, it isn't surprising he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Although Pippen sold the mansion at a loss, his lucrative career is capable of allowing him to take that financial hit. Pippen has a net worth of around $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Scottie Pippen's $2 million mansion in Highland Park, Illinois.