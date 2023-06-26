Shakira is a world class singer and dancer. In fact, she is called the Queen of Latin Music for a reason. Shakira has also released several hit singles such as Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka, Beautiful Liar, She Wolf, and many more. Shakira is also a three-time Grammy Award winner. With Shakira's decorated career in music, have you ever wondered how an international sensation like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Shakira's $15.9 million beach house in Miami Beach, Florida.

In 2001, Shakira released her first English album, Laundry Service. It was also her fifth studio album. During the same year, the Hips Don't Lie singer also decided to celebrate by picking up an estate in Florida. The property purchase made Shakira shell out $3.38 million, as per Architectural Digest.

However, since 2018, the three-time Grammy Award winner has repeatedly tried to sell her beach house. Originally listed with an asking price of $11.6 million, Shakira has struggled to sell the property. Three years later, Miami homes have seen an increase in demand. As a result, Shakira opted to increase the price to nearly $16 million.

Here are some photos of Shakira's $15.9 million beach house in Miami Beach, Florida.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally constructed in 1951, the property sits on half an acre of land. The beach house itself encompasses 8,708 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Shakira's beach house features a large kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a living room that shares the same space with the dining area, a fitness gym, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an enormous bathroom.

The three-time Grammy Award winner probably didn't have a hard time getting some fresh air with a lavish backyard. The backyard contains a resort style swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area at the terrace, a poolside cabana, and access to a boat dock.

Shakira is considered to be one of the best world class performers. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can very well afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira has a net worth of around $300 million.

Although Shakira is planning to unload her Miami Beach home, the Hips Don't Lie singer still owns luxury properties in Barcelona and in the Bahamas.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Shakira's $15.9 million beach house in Miami Beach, Florida.