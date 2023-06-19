Sofia Vergara made a name for herself as a notable star in the hit television series Modern Family. In fact, she received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations from the series alone. With Vergara's iconic performances, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Sofia Vergara's $18 million home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2014, Vergara continued to appear in Modern Family as Gloria. However, around the same time, she also starred in the dramatic film called Chef. But despite the busy schedule, Vergara still managed to do some real estate shopping by picking up the Beverly Hills estate. For the property purchase, Vergara shelled out $10.6 million.

But in 2022, Vergara decided that she wanted to move on from the elegant Beverly Hills mansion. Originally, she listed the property on the market with an asking price of $19.6 million. But with no takers, Vergara recently lowered the asking price to just shy of $18 million.

Here are some photos of Sofia Vergara's $18 million home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

There's no question that the Beverly Hills mansion is fit for a Hollywood celebrity. The home encompasses 11,369 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Vergara's mansion features a family room, a wine room, a fitness gym, a spacious living room, a bar, a mini theater, and a chef's kitchen.

On the other hand, the beauty of the home extends to the backyard. Outside the mansion, the backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor barbecue station, and landscaped gardens.

Vergara is one of the most successful actresses today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vergara has a net worth of around $180 million.

Although Vergara is trying to unload her Beverly Hills mansion, she still owns a newly acquired Beverly Park mansion, which is going through renovation. The property cost the Modern Family star $26 million. Furthermore, in the past, she also once bought a Los Angeles condo for $1.1 million. In 2019, Vergara sold the apartment for $1.35 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sofia Vergara's $18 million home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.