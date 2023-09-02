In 2023, Tony Parker was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former NBA guard played an instrumental role in helping the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships. Parker is also a Finals MVP and a six-time All-Star. Given Parker's achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

This article features Tony Parker's $19.5 million mansion in Boerne, Texas.

Back in 2005, Parker was fresh from winning his second NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs. During the same year, Parker treated himself by picking up a massive Boerne water park mansion. He resided in this home, alongside his former wife Eva Longoria.

But fast forward to 2021, two years after he announced his retirement from the NBA, Parker decided to sell the same property with an asking price of $19.5 million. Unfortunately, with no takers, Parker has yet to unload the said property. In fact, the four-time NBA champion took it off the market earlier this year.

Here are some photos of Tony Parker's $19.5 million mansion in Boerne, Texas.

Parker's mansion sits on 53 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 13,295 square feet of living space, according to Redfin. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The main mansion features a spacious living room, a movie theater, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a wooden basketball court, a game room filled with arcade equipment, a pair of home offices, a chef's kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a formal dining room, and a master bed suite with a luxe bath.

While the amenities inside are impressive, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a sandy volleyball court, a full sized tennis court, and a good sized garden ideal for gardening activities. However, the main highlight is the property's access to a water park that features water slides, lazy rivers, and a diving area.

Parker is a decorated NBA player who played the most of his NBA career with the Spurs. Given that Parker is an All-Star caliber guard, it isn't surprising that he raked in lucrative paychecks during his career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Parker has a net worth of around $85 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tony Parker's $19.5 million mansion in Boerne, Texas.