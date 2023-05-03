Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Zach LaVine is considered to be one of the best high-flyers in the NBA after ruling two consecutive Slam Dunk contests. Furthermore, he is also a two time All-Star and an Olympic Gold medalist. Given LaVine’s high flying abilities, have you ever wondered how a world class dunker like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zach LaVine’s $2.25 million home in Issaquah, Washington.

After getting selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round with the 13th overall pick, LaVine purchased a 4,100 square foot home sitting on a 1.4 acre plot of land. The purchase made the Slam Dunk Contest champion shell out $1.7 million from his pockets. But after four years, now playing for the Chicago Bulls, LaVine listed the property on the market for $2.25 million.

Here are some photos of Zach LaVine’s $2.25 million home in Issaquah, Washington.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

LaVine’s 4,100 square foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The $2.25 million home also features a spacious living room, a world-class dining room, a gourmet kitchen containing a wine refrigerator, a family room, a laundry space, and a master bedroom that includes a fireplace and a respectable bathroom.

Outside of his home, LaVine will have no trouble getting some fresh air. In fact, the property’s backyard includes an outdoor living room and plenty of green spaces filled with trees and grass.

Given that LaVine has established himself as an All-Star in the NBA, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this. The Slam Dunk Contest champion successfully evolved from a mere athletic dunker to become a NBA All-Star that currently leads the Chicago Bulls. According to Celebrity Net Worth, LaVine has a net worth of around $70 million. In fact, just last July 2022, LaVine inked a massive five year max contract, worth $215 million. Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, he also receives a lot of money from his bevy list of endorsement deals. This includes his four year shoe deal with Adidas, worth $35 million. With all this surplus, it’s no surprise that this home reflects it.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on LaVine’s $2.25 million home in Issaquah, Washington.