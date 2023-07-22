Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham couldn't contain his emotions after witnessing Lionel Messi‘s spectacular debut for the MLS side, reported by goal.com. Messi's 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul left Beckham almost speechless, as he reflected on the momentous occasion.

Beckham, who had been instrumental in bringing Messi to Inter Miami, watched in awe as the Argentine maestro curled in a beautiful free-kick to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup.

In an interview with MLS Season Pass, David Beckham expressed his excitement, saying, “To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, ‘This is the way it's meant to end'. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch – that's what they produce.”

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as fans and A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and LeBron James, gathered to witness Messi's historic debut in an Inter Miami shirt. The anticipation had been building ever since the Argentine star joined the club, and he certainly did not disappoint with his mesmerizing performance.

Beckham further praised the entire team's efforts, singling out Sergio Busquets for his incredible performance alongside Messi. The co-owner was thrilled to see the dream of having Messi in the MLS finally become a reality, bringing immense joy to fans not only in the stadium but across the country.

With Lionel Messi's magical debut now etched in the history books, Inter Miami and their fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Argentine's journey in the MLS. The team's upcoming game against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup promises to be another thrilling encounter, and fans are eagerly looking forward to more moments of brilliance from the legendary Lionel Messi.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.