David Beckham played a key role behind the scenes to make sure that Inter Miami's dream to sign Lionel Messi would come to fruition. That all became a reality on Friday night as the Argentine made his highly-anticipated debut for his new club. Unsurprisingly, the GOAT marked his debut in the most remarkable way possible.

For starters, here's a look at Messi's breathtaking free-kick winner in stoppage time:

LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS 1ST GOAL AS A MEMBER OF INTER MIAMI 🔥 Miami wins 2-1 vs. Cruz Azul. (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/b48VcsqoS9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2023

Did you expect anything less from the great Leo Messi? Beckham knew all along that the World Cup winner would come up with this type of dramatic heroics in Miami, but perhaps even the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend didn't expect Messi to have this type of immense impact so early on. So much so, that Beckham was moved to tears after watching glory unfold right before his eyes:

David Beckham in tears after Messi’s goal! 🥺pic.twitter.com/WMD3QHggv1 — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 22, 2023

Beckham could not hold back his emotions, and in truth, any supporter of the game — regardless of whether or not you're a Messi fan — will have a hard time not getting chills after watching that epic moment from Messi. This is far from his first goal from a free-kick, nor was it his one and only game-winner. However, the manner in which Messi stepped up to all the hype in the most spectacular way possible just goes to show why he's the undisputed GOAT.

For David Beckham, it was a moment of complete gratification wherein he realized that all the blood, sweat, and tears he put into bringing Lionel Messi to his team — and of course, the millions of dollars that were involved — was all worth it.