Lionel Messi‘s decision to reject a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) was driven by his love for the game, according to Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov. The Saudi Pro League is getting huge names into their ranks after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, but Messi decided to join the MLS instead.

Messi turned down an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia that would have seen him earn a staggering £400 million ($505 million) in order to sign for Inter Miami. Stoichkov, who himself enjoyed a successful career at Barcelona, commended Messi for prioritizing his passion for football over financial gain.

In an interview with Stats Perform, Stoichkov highlighted the greatness of Messi's decision, stating that they, as former players, did not play for money but for the love of the game, reported by goal.com. He emphasized that for him, it was more important to play and be valued by people than to focus on salaries or bonuses. Stoichkov believes that Messi's commitment to football and disregard for money demonstrates his true greatness.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has yet to make his debut for the club. Originally scheduled to play against Cruz Azul, there have been indications that his debut may be delayed as manager Tata Martino assesses the Argentine's fitness. The anticipation for Messi's arrival at Inter Miami is high, as the team has struggled in recent matches, failing to secure a victory in their last 11 MLS outings.

Fans eagerly await Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami, where his magical skills and presence on the field could be a game-changer for the struggling team. As he prepares to embark on this new chapter of his career, Messi's decision to join MLS and Inter Miami reaffirms his unwavering love and dedication to the sport he adores.

