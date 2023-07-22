Inter Miami manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino couldn't contain his admiration for Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar marked his debut with a stunning last-minute free-kick goal from 20 yards out against Cruz Azul, reported by goal.com. As Messi got off to a flying start in the MLS with Inter Miami, Martino, who had previously managed him at Barcelona and the Argentina national team, hailed him as the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Speaking to reporters, Martino expressed his awe at Messi's world-class performance, stating, “It's a movie that we have seen before. It's common for him, you know. It looks absolutely normal, but it's not… we're speaking about the GOAT.” He emphasized that witnessing Messi score such extraordinary goals is something he has become accustomed to over the years due to the player's exceptional talent.

The 36-year-old forward joined Inter Miami as a free agent earlier this summer, leaving PSG after his contract expired. His move to the MLS has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and he certainly lived up to expectations with a remarkable debut goal, showcasing his trademark precision and finesse.

Tata Martino, having had the privilege of coaching Messi during his time at Barcelona and with the Argentina national team, is well aware of the incredible capabilities of the Argentine maestro. He played a key role in Messi's development and success during their time together, and now, with Messi's arrival at Inter Miami, the manager is thrilled to witness his brilliance once again.

As Inter Miami prepares for their next fixture against Atlanta United in the group stages of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Messi's MLS journey. With his exceptional skills and determination, Lionel Messi is expected to have a significant impact on the team's performance and provide moments of magic that will delight football enthusiasts across the United States.

