Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, who recently became a free agent after his release from Nottingham Forest, is now training at Lionel Messi‘s new club, Inter Miami, reported by goal.com.The 30-year-old England international has been contemplating his next move after a frustrating season at Nottingham Forest.

Lingard is currently in the United States as part of his summer holiday plans and has taken the opportunity to utilize the training facilities at Inter Miami, the MLS franchise co-owned by Manchester United and former England captain David Beckham.

While Lingard had been linked with a potential move to MLS side D.C. United, where his former United teammate Wayne Rooney serves as manager, Rooney has dismissed those rumors, stating that there is no interest in signing Lingard.

Apart from MLS, Lingard has also been associated with a possible move to the Middle East. Speaking to Sky Sports about the rumors, Lingard expressed his openness to considering all options and emphasized his desire to play regular football. He mentioned that he is looking for the right team and project that aligns with his goals and ambitions. Lingard also acknowledged the growing stature of Saudi Arabian football, stating that it could become a hotspot for players in the coming years.

As Jesse Lingard explores his options, his training stint at Inter Miami indicates his commitment to staying in peak condition and remaining prepared for his next challenge. Lingard's time at Manchester United, where he worked alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, has undoubtedly shaped his career, and now he seeks to make the right decision for his future as he evaluates potential destinations both in MLS and abroad.