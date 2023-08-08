FC Dallas player Alan Velasco had an unforgettable experience when he came face to face with his compatriot and idol, Lionel Messi, during a Leagues Cup encounter against Inter Miami. Despite FC Dallas' loss to Inter Miami in a penalty shootout, Velasco cherished the opportunity to share the field with Messi, reported by goal.com.

During the game, Messi exchanged his Inter Miami jersey with Velasco and even shared a hug with the young Argentine starlet. Velasco expressed his excitement, stating, “It's a game that I will never forget in my life. I played against Messi, he gave me his shirt and a hug. I asked for it, clearly. I'm happy on that side.”

Velasco and Messi were also seen engaged in a conversation during the match. Velasco revealed that they talked about something related to Messi's childhood, which had been mentioned to Velasco by a friend of Lionel Messi's.

Messi's impact on the Leagues Cup was remarkable as he scored a stunning free-kick to secure a 4-4 draw for Inter Miami against FC Dallas in the round of 16, leading the match to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout. Messi's performance during the shootout was crucial as he converted his penalty, helping Inter Miami advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

With seven goals in four matches, Lionel Messi has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of Inter Miami's top five scorers of all time. As for Alan Velasco, his journey continues with FC Dallas as they prepare for upcoming matches against Philadelphia Union and Austin.

