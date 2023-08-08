Inter Miami has made the surprising decision to terminate the contract of goalkeeper Nick Marsman, reported by goal.com. It happened just weeks after Marsman raised concerns about the club's readiness for the signing of Lionel Messi.

In June, Marsman expressed reservations about Inter Miami's ability to provide suitable infrastructure for a player of Messi's caliber. He voiced his doubts about the club's temporary stadium, lack of proper security measures, and overall readiness to accommodate a global superstar like Messi. Despite his reservations, he had expressed hope that Messi would join the team.

However, his comments seem to have backfired, as Inter Miami has now taken the step to end Marsman's contract. This move comes shortly after Lionel Messi's signing was officially confirmed by the club. Since his arrival, Messi has made a significant impact on the field, netting an impressive seven goals in just four appearances for Inter Miami. His recent brace against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 elevated him to the fourth-highest goal scorer in the club's history.

Marsman, a Dutch goalkeeper, had joined Inter Miami in 2021 and had made a total of 29 appearances for the team. His unexpected contract termination has caught many by surprise, considering his relatively short stint with the club.

Inter Miami, co-owned by former football star David Beckham, is gearing up for further action in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal on August 10. As the club progresses with its season, it remains to be seen how the decision to release Nick Marsman will impact the team's dynamics both on and off the field.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.