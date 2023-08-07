David Beckham‘s reaction to Lionel Messi‘s latest free-kick goal for Inter Miami has set the internet abuzz, underscoring the mesmerizing impact of the Argentine icon, reported by goal.com. Beckham, the Manchester United and England legend, played a crucial role in bringing Messi to Inter Miami, and the results have been nothing short of sensational.

ردة فعل بيكهام على هدف الأسطورة 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/3meO8uDHPC — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) August 7, 2023

Beckham's pursuit of Messi, which spanned over a decade, culminated in a stunning deal that brought the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the United States. Since his arrival, Messi has taken the MLS by storm, scoring an astounding seven goals in just four games. His most recent display of brilliance occurred during a Leagues Cup clash against FC Dallas, where he secured another brace, including a dramatic late free-kick that leveled the score at 4-4.

Known for his own prowess in taking free-kicks during his playing days, Beckham himself was left awestruck by Messi's latest magical performance. From 20 yards out, Messi expertly found the top corner of the net with the game hanging in the balance, leaving even a football legend like Beckham momentarily lifted off his seat.

Beckham's joy since bringing Messi to Miami is palpable. The iconic midfielder turned team owner has much to celebrate, and he's likely hoping for an abundance of future goals from Messi. Beyond the field, Messi's presence is elevating both his personal brand and the overall appeal of soccer in the United States, marking a significant milestone in his storied career since making the high-profile move to Inter Miami.