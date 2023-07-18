Luton Town's pursuit of Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez may hit a stumbling block due to Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami, reported by goal.com. Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is said to view Martinez as a valuable addition to the team, but negotiations with Inter Miami have yet to reach an agreement on the player's transfer fee, which is reportedly around £10 million.

Martinez has enjoyed success in Major League Soccer (MLS), scoring an impressive 111 goals in 158 appearances for Atlanta United and Inter Miami. Despite his achievements in America, the 30-year-old forward may be tempted by an opportunity to play in England. However, Messi's recent move to Inter Miami could influence Martinez's decision to stay at the DRV PNK Stadium.

With experience playing in Europe for clubs like Young Boys and Torino, Martinez brings valuable European experience to the table. He is known for his prolific goal-scoring ability and is a member of the MLS 100-goal club, having also recorded the most hat-tricks in the league.

In addition to their pursuit of Martinez, Luton Town is also seeking approval from Manchester United to sign goalkeeper Tom Heaton. While Heaton is currently required by the Red Devils until they secure new goalkeeping signings, a potential move to Kenilworth Road is still under consideration.

Luton Town's Premier League campaign is set to begin with an away match against Brighton on August 12, as the completion of renovations at the Kenilworth Road stadium has caused the postponement of their opening fixture against Burnley. Their first home game is scheduled for Friday, September 1, against West Ham.

As negotiations continue between Luton Town and Inter Miami, Josef Martinez's future remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi's arrival will ultimately impact his potential move to England.

