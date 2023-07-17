Despite the rainy conditions during Lionel Messi‘s unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham managed to avoid an embarrassing slip while welcoming the Argentine superstar to the club, reported by goal.com.

As Beckham fulfilled his role in greeting Messi on Sunday, the Manchester United legend momentarily lost his footing on the wet surface. However, Beckham displayed his trademark composure and managed to maintain his balance, gracefully sliding along the runway that had been prepared for Messi's introduction. His near-slip was met with laughter, showcasing his ability to handle such moments with a sense of humor.

David Beckham styled out the slip at Messi’s presentation 😅 pic.twitter.com/O4KXDDCUNU — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 17, 2023

The rain-soaked event failed to dampen the spirits of the jubilant locals who were thrilled to witness Messi's arrival in Florida. Despite the slight delay caused by the sudden storm, the atmosphere remained electric as fans eagerly awaited the unveiling of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi expressed his delight at being in the United States, having departed Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The Argentine's arrival has generated tremendous excitement, with fellow Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas dubbing him “America's No.10.” As Messi prepares to make his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday, the anticipation continues to build.

Beckham's ability to gracefully navigate the slippery surface during Messi's unveiling serves as a testament to his poise and adaptability. His presence alongside the Argentine superstar further enhances the profile and allure of Inter Miami. With Messi's arrival, the club's ambitions reach new heights as they aim to make a significant impact on the MLS and elevate the sport's popularity in the United States.

As the Inter Miami project continues to evolve, Beckham's role as a co-owner remains pivotal, both on and off the field. His experience, leadership, and ability to handle unforeseen circumstances will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the club as they embark on this exciting new chapter with Messi leading the way.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.