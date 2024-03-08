In a thrilling Concacaf Champions Cup clash, Lionel Messi showcased his magic as he scored his debut goal in the tournament, igniting an extraordinary comeback for Inter Miami at Geodis Park, reported by GOAL. The match ended in a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC, but Messi's stellar performance stole the spotlight.
The first half proved challenging for the Herons, conceding an early goal and struggling to find attacking rhythm despite dominating possession with 70%. Nashville extended their lead to 2-0 with Jacob Shaffelburg's goal early in the second half, putting Inter Miami on the back foot.
That left foot is deadly! 😱
Messi scores his first #ConcaChampions goal! pic.twitter.com/ExxU84nZwv
However, Lionel Messi, with his trademark left foot, changed the game's complexion. From the edge of the box, he unleashed a drilled, looping shot that sailed over the Nashville goalkeeper, prompting ecstatic chants of “MESSI – MESSI – MESSI” even in the midst of a road match.
The Argentine's goal injected new life into Inter Miami, swinging the momentum in their favor. In the dying moments, with mere seconds left on the clock, their star power combined to secure a crucial second away goal. Luis Suarez, set up by Sergio Busquets, headed home to level the score at 2-2.
Looking ahead, the Herons face a challenging Eastern Conference showdown against CF Montreal on Sunday, gearing up for a clash between two powerhouses. The anticipation builds for the second leg of the series against Nashville next Thursday. With the advantage of an away goal, Inter Miami aims to capitalize on their strong position and continue their quest for Concacaf Champions Cup glory.
