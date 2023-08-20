Lionel Messi's tenure with Inter Miami has been filled with tons of excitement already, and after a dominant run in the Leagues Cup, Messi led his new team to the title on Saturday night against Nashville SC. After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regular and extra time, Inter Miami finally won a lengthy penalty shootout by a final tally of 10-9 to walk away with the club's first ever championship.

Messi starred in this game again, scoring Inter Miami's only goal in regulation before calmly slotting home his penalty in the shootout. With the win, Messi brought home his 44th title throughout his storied soccer career, which is now the highest tally for any soccer player in the history of the game, which says quite a lot.

Lionel Messi now becomes the most decorated player in football history with 44 titles since 2004 to 2023. ✨🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/6qFbg5gtq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Lionel Messi is obviously well-known for his legendary career with FC Barcelona in Spain's LaLiga, which saw him win 34 trophies during his time there. Messi enjoyed a successful stint with Ligue 1 giants PSG before joining Inter Miami in the MLS, and he is also fresh off leading his native Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup, which was really the last major achievement Messi's resume was missing.

With another title in tow early on in his career with his new club, Messi's historic winning ways have allowed him to stand alone among the greats in the game. Given how solid Messi has looked early on with Inter Miami, it's not a stretch to expect him to continue adding to his trophy collection, and it's fair to wonder how many titles Messi will finish with when he finally decides to call it a career.