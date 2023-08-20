Of course, Lionel Messi scored in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final. Nothing less was expected of Messi in the game against Nashville SC and he delivered for his team and fans Saturday night with a goal in the 32nd minute of the game to put Inter Miami on the board first.

You could actually sense the exact moment Nashville SC players felt they were doomed when they realized that Lionel Messi was open over at the left side of the field. Once he got the ball, it was really over for Nashville SC's defense, as it gave the Argentinian so much space to operate and do his magic.

And magic Messi did to find the back of the net — again.

Out of this WORLD. 💫 Take a bow, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/qm90VJtVbc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

That goal was the 10th of Lionel Messi in seven games since he decided to take his talents to North America.

“Messi’s 10th goal in 7 games since arriving in the United States. Dude goes to the supermarket once and plays with freedom and joy of an entire aisle of Lucky Charms,” tweeted @rogbennett.

Messi is simply on a different level. It does look unfair that a player of his caliber, even at his age, is playing outside Europe. In any case, he is taking the United States by storm. His continued excellence with Inter Miami is doing soccer's popularity in North America a huge favor with all eyes on him and the sport whenever he's playing.

Lionel Messi… 🐐 10 goals in 7 games with Inter Miami

🐐 37 goals in 50 career finals https://t.co/b1tYHnbV99 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

Here's another reaction from The Athletic:

“LIONEL MESSI CAN NOT BE STOPPED 🤯 Messi's first shot of the game is the difference in the #LeaguesCup final as Inter Miami takes a 1-0 lead over Nashville SC. It's the 37th goal in a final for Messi.”

Everyone has to enjoy this incredible Messi experience while it lasts.