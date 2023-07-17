In a highly anticipated event, Inter Miami officially presented Lionel Messi to their enthusiastic fans at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, reported by ESPN. The Argentine soccer icon, who had signed a multiyear contract with the club a day prior, spoke to the sold-out crowd, expressing his excitement and optimism about the project.

Messi's arrival marks a significant milestone for Major League Soccer (MLS) as he becomes the highest-profile signing since David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007. The football superstar, accompanied by his family, chose Miami as his new home and embraced the club's ambitious vision.

“I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much,” Messi proclaimed during his introduction. “We are going to have a good time, and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.”

Eager to hit the training ground and compete, Messi emphasized his unwavering desire to win and help Inter Miami grow as a club. His presence is expected to elevate the level of play and attract global attention to MLS.

The introduction spectacle was a testament to the excitement surrounding Messi's arrival, with the stadium filled to capacity and fans eagerly awaiting his every word. Inter Miami fans, as well as football enthusiasts around the world, will be eagerly anticipating Messi's first appearance on the pitch, as he aims to leave an indelible mark on the league and propel Inter Miami to new heights.

With Lionel Messi's unparalleled skills and hunger for success, Inter Miami can expect a thrilling journey ahead as they embark on their quest for glory in MLS. The atmosphere at DRV PNK Stadium was electric, setting the stage for a memorable chapter in both Messi's career and the history of the club.