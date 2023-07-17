Lionel Messi‘s eagerly anticipated debut for Inter Miami is just around the corner, and the MLS outfit has revealed both his shirt number and the date of his first match, reported by goal.com. During his grand unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium, Messi was introduced as “America's No.10,” signifying his status as a marquee player for the entire country.

The legendary Argentine forward arrived in the United States as a free agent, with his move to Inter Miami officially confirmed to the delight of fans across the nation. Despite a rain delay, a glitzy show was organized in Florida to mark the occasion, with renowned figures like David Beckham and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas present.

Speaking at the event, Mas emphasized the significance of Messi's arrival, not only for Inter Miami but also for the development of football in the United States. He expressed his gratitude to the city that welcomed his family and celebrated the transformative impact that Messi's presence would have on the football landscape in America.

As the rain continued to fall, Mas introduced Messi as “Your new number 10, America's number 10,” further heightening the excitement among the gathered crowd. The Argentine maestro is set to make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday, followed by his first MLS appearance against Charlotte FC a month later.

Inter Miami will be hoping that Messi's arrival can inject new life into their struggling campaign. The team currently finds themselves rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, enduring an 11-game winless streak. Messi's incredible talents and wealth of experience could provide the spark needed to ignite their fortunes and turn their season around.

The entire country will be eagerly awaiting Lionel Messi's first appearance in an Inter Miami shirt, as the legendary forward prepares to embark on this new chapter of his illustrious career in the United States.