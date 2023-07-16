Lionel Messi is the last hope for Inter Miami to reach play-offs, however, even Messi's arrival may not be enough, reported by goal.com. The team has struggled with inconsistency and a lack of cohesion throughout the campaign, resulting in their current position at the bottom of the table.

The hope is that Messi's presence will inspire and elevate the team, providing a much-needed spark in their pursuit of a playoff spot. His extraordinary talent and ability to change the game single-handedly could be the catalyst Inter Miami needs to turn their fortunes around.

The task ahead is undoubtedly challenging. With just 12 games remaining, Inter Miami will need to string together a series of victories to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. The team will have to improve their performances both defensively and offensively, as they have struggled to score goals while conceding too many at the other end.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami will also rely on their other key players to step up and deliver. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi, and Rodolfo Pizarro will need to raise their level of play and contribute consistently to help the team secure crucial points.

The pressure is now on head coach Phil Neville to find the right balance within the squad and implement a winning formula. He will need to utilize Messi's skills effectively while also addressing the team's weaknesses and instilling a winning mentality.

While the odds may be stacked against them, Inter Miami's hopes of reaching the playoffs rest on the shoulders of Lionel Messi and the collective effort of the entire team. The coming weeks will be pivotal as they strive to turn their season around and make a late surge up the table. Fans will be eagerly anticipating Messi's debut and hoping that his arrival can ignite a revival for Inter Miami.