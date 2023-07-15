In an exciting development for Inter Miami, the MLS club is set to welcome Argentine wonderkid Facundo Farias to their ranks, where he will join forces with global football icon Lionel Messi. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is poised to make the move to Miami after Inter Miami agreed to a deal with his current club, Colon, reported by goal.com.

Farias has been making waves in his native Argentina, impressing both fans and pundits alike with his skills on the pitch. Despite his young age, he has already accumulated close to 100 appearances for Colon, showcasing his immense talent and potential. Inter Miami has secured his services for a reported fee of $5.5 million (£4 million), highlighting their belief in his abilities.

As part of the deal, Colon stands to receive an additional $2 million (£1.7 million) in bonuses should Farias meet certain performance criteria. Furthermore, the club will also be entitled to a percentage of any future transfer fee should Farias be sold down the line, underlining their investment in his development.

With Farias set to join the squad, all eyes will be on Inter Miami as they prepare for Lionel Messi's highly anticipated MLS debut, scheduled for July 21. The addition of two talented Argentine players to their roster holds the promise of turning the fortunes of the struggling club around. Currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami will be hopeful that the combination of Messi's legendary skills and Farias' emerging talent can ignite a resurgence and propel them up the league standings.

Fans and supporters of Inter Miami eagerly await the arrival of Facundo Farias, as his partnership with Messi holds immense potential to transform the team's fortunes. With two exciting Argentine talents in their ranks, the stage is set for Inter Miami to make a statement in the MLS and capture the imaginations of football fans across the United States.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.