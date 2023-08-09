Inter Miami and their star player Lionel Messi are gearing up for an exciting Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash against Charlotte FC after both teams secured their spots with impressive performances, reported by goal.com.

After Charlotte FC's thrilling 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo, they now set their sights on facing the challenge of Inter Miami. The upcoming quarterfinal match is expected to be a showdown of skill and strategy as these two teams vie for a spot in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami, under the leadership of manager Gerardo Martino, remains unbeaten as they continue to build their momentum. With Messi leading the charge and displaying his remarkable prowess on the field, the team has won four consecutive matches and aims to extend this streak against Charlotte FC.

Lionel Messi has been a standout performer for Inter Miami, scoring an impressive total of seven goals in just four matches. As the captain and key player of the team, he has not only been instrumental in leading his team to the quarterfinals but also in positioning himself as a frontrunner in the Golden Boot race.

The upcoming quarterfinal match is expected to be a spectacle for football enthusiasts as they witness Messi and Inter Miami in action once again. While the specific match time is yet to be announced, fans can expect a display of skill, determination, and the competitive spirit that drives both teams to excel in the Leagues Cup.

All eyes will be on DRV PNK Stadium on Friday evening as Inter Miami and Lionel Messi look to secure their place in the semifinals by overcoming the challenge posed by Charlotte FC. The anticipation is building, and fans can expect an exciting clash of talent and tactics on the pitch.

