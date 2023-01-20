The Carolina Panthers’ brass was in New York, interviewing potential head coaching candidates and preparing for an interview with Sean Payton on Friday. Those plans are now on hold as the Panthers‘ management flew back home following Anton Walkes’ passing.

Walkes was a defender for Charlotte FC. He passed away in a boating accident on Friday. Panthers’ owner David Tepper is also the owner of Charlotte FC. Rather than continue their head coach search, Tepper and company wanted to be with Charlotte FC as they grieve their loss, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Finding the right head coach is tantamount to the Panthers’ success. Carolina has failed to reach the postseason since 2017. Their last big head coaching hire was Matt Rhule, who had a successful run at Baylor. However, in his three years with the Panthers, Rhule went just 11-27.

Landing a coach like Sean Payton would completely change the trajectory of the Panthers’ organization. Payton spent 15 years as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, compiling a 152-89 record. He helped New Orleans win their first Super Bowl in 2009.

Payton would bring consistency to a franchise that seems wrought with dysfunction. He is a veteran coach who knows how to succeed in the NFL.

But while interviewing Payton might be best for the Panthers, Walkes is much more important. Not only was he an integral member of Charlotte FC, but he was just 25-years-old entering the prime of his life.

Perhaps the Panthers will interview Payton down the line. But for now, the team’s ownership will take time to mourn the tragic loss of Anton Walkes.