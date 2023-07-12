Inter Miami fans may have a limited window to soak in the presence of their new signing Lionel Messi, as the Argentine has admitted that his international retirement “will be soon.”, reported by goal.com. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner recently led Argentina to their third global crown in Qatar, and he stated emphatically that he would continue playing for the national team as a champion.

However, entering the last years of his career, Messi has reportedly been mulling over when he should hang up his boots for Argentina. In an interview on TV Publica, his national teammate Exequiel Palacios asked him when he would stop playing for the national team. Messi replied, “Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come.”

Messi, who is set to be presented by Inter Miami on July 16th in a major unveiling event, reiterated that he wants to enjoy his final lap of football with the national team. He added, “Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful. We had to go through very hard times in the national team. We were fortunate enough to be World Cup and Copa America champions. It’s time to enjoy.”

The 36-year-old forward has been in top form lately and has sparked hopes among Inter Miami fans of a successful stint in the MLS. As he enters the latter stages of his career, fans will no doubt cherish every moment of his play. Messi's announcement regarding his international future will understandably cause some concern among Argentina fans, but they can take comfort in the fact that the forward wants to enjoy every moment he has left with the national team.

